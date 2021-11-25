EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) went down by -3.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.50. The company’s stock price has collected -9.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/21 that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $115.4 Million Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :EYPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EYPT is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.00, which is $20.49 above the current price. EYPT currently public float of 25.15M and currently shorts hold a 6.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EYPT was 669.98K shares.

EYPT’s Market Performance

EYPT stocks went down by -9.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.78% and a quarterly performance of 68.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 286.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.80% for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.35% for EYPT stocks with a simple moving average of 59.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $25 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EYPT reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for EYPT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 28th, 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to EYPT, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

EYPT Trading at 35.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.42%, as shares surge +42.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT fell by -9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.61. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 153.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYPT starting from Lurker Nancy, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $20.15 back on Nov 15. After this action, Lurker Nancy now owns 103,546 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $201,480 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.28 for the present operating margin

+75.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -131.82. The total capital return value is set at -62.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.35. Equity return is now at value -65.20, with -34.80 for asset returns.

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT), the company’s capital structure generated 221.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.89. Total debt to assets is 44.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.24.