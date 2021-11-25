Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)?

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) went down by -0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.15. The company’s stock price has collected 2.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/01/21 that SunCoke Energy, Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE :SXC) Right Now?

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SXC is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for SunCoke Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.50, which is $3.03 above the current price. SXC currently public float of 82.36M and currently shorts hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SXC was 753.64K shares.

SXC’s Market Performance

SXC stocks went up by 2.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.97% and a quarterly performance of -4.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.17% for SunCoke Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.95% for SXC stocks with a simple moving average of -6.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SXC

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to SXC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

SXC Trading at -2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXC rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.72. In addition, SunCoke Energy Inc. saw 48.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SXC starting from Gates Katherine T, who sale 19,883 shares at the price of $7.40 back on Aug 13. After this action, Gates Katherine T now owns 74,367 shares of SunCoke Energy Inc., valued at $147,035 using the latest closing price.

Della Ratta Ralph M Jr, the Director of SunCoke Energy Inc., purchase 7,200 shares at $6.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that Della Ratta Ralph M Jr is holding 15,563 shares at $50,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.23 for the present operating margin

+11.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunCoke Energy Inc. stands at +0.28. The total capital return value is set at 5.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.30. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC), the company’s capital structure generated 146.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.37. Total debt to assets is 40.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.