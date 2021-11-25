Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Spire Inc. (SR)?

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) went up by 0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.95. The company’s stock price has collected 1.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/22/21 that Spire Reports FY21 4th Quarter and Full-Year Results

Is It Worth Investing in Spire Inc. (NYSE :SR) Right Now?

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SR is at 0.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Spire Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.30, which is $10.37 above the current price. SR currently public float of 50.15M and currently shorts hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SR was 348.93K shares.

SR’s Market Performance

SR stocks went up by 1.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.68% and a quarterly performance of -5.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.47% for Spire Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.21% for SR stocks with a simple moving average of -9.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $58 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SR reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $76. The rating they have provided for SR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SR, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on November 08th of the current year.

SR Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SR rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.65. In addition, Spire Inc. saw -1.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SR starting from STUPP JOHN P JR, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $74.73 back on Jun 10. After this action, STUPP JOHN P JR now owns 0 shares of Spire Inc., valued at $448,408 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.13 for the present operating margin

+27.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spire Inc. stands at +4.77. The total capital return value is set at 6.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Spire Inc. (SR), the company’s capital structure generated 126.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.90. Total debt to assets is 38.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.