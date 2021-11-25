Can Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Remain Competitive?

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) went up by 5.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $196.70. The company’s stock price has collected -4.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/21 that Bandwidth’s Strong Momentum in Healthcare Powers the Telehealth Transformation, from Large Enterprises to App Developers

Is It Worth Investing in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ :BAND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAND is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Bandwidth Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $132.17, which is $60.74 above the current price. BAND currently public float of 22.71M and currently shorts hold a 17.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAND was 407.65K shares.

BAND’s Market Performance

BAND stocks went down by -4.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.76% and a quarterly performance of -31.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.41% for Bandwidth Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.82% for BAND stocks with a simple moving average of -39.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAND stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BAND by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BAND in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $160 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAND reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for BAND stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 07th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to BAND, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

BAND Trading at -17.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares sank -15.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAND fell by -4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.44. In addition, Bandwidth Inc. saw -53.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAND starting from Roush Lukas M., who sale 584 shares at the price of $67.74 back on Nov 22. After this action, Roush Lukas M. now owns 3,091 shares of Bandwidth Inc., valued at $39,560 using the latest closing price.

Morken David A., the Chairman & CEO of Bandwidth Inc., sale 110 shares at $85.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Morken David A. is holding 2,620 shares at $9,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18 for the present operating margin

+45.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bandwidth Inc. stands at -12.82. The total capital return value is set at -0.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.63. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Bandwidth Inc. (BAND), the company’s capital structure generated 70.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.51. Total debt to assets is 34.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.