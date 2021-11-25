Buy or Sell Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) went down by -2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.80. The company’s stock price has collected 1.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/21 that Tilly’s, Inc. Declares Special Dividend of $1.00 per Share

Is It Worth Investing in Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE :TLYS) Right Now?

Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TLYS is at 2.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Tilly’s Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00, which is $5.35 above the current price. TLYS currently public float of 23.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TLYS was 313.71K shares.

TLYS’s Market Performance

TLYS stocks went up by 1.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.44% and a quarterly performance of 2.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for Tilly’s Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.87% for TLYS stocks with a simple moving average of 22.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLYS stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for TLYS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TLYS in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $6 based on the research report published on March 10th of the previous year 2020.

Pivotal Research Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLYS reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $13.50. The rating they have provided for TLYS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 15th, 2020.

Pivotal Research Group gave a rating of “Buy” to TLYS, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

TLYS Trading at 12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +24.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLYS rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.89. In addition, Tilly’s Inc. saw 117.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLYS starting from KERR JANET, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $14.07 back on Sep 30. After this action, KERR JANET now owns 33,546 shares of Tilly’s Inc., valued at $112,560 using the latest closing price.

ZEICHNER BERNARD, the Director of Tilly’s Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $16.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that ZEICHNER BERNARD is holding 30,528 shares at $80,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.39 for the present operating margin

+26.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tilly’s Inc. stands at -0.22. The total capital return value is set at -0.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.30. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS), the company’s capital structure generated 165.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.33. Total debt to assets is 46.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.