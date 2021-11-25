Buy or Sell BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) went down by -3.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.67. The company’s stock price has collected -15.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/21 that BioLife Solutions Ranks 353 Among Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500(TM)

Is It Worth Investing in BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :BLFS) Right Now?

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 472.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLFS is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for BioLife Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.43, which is $19.48 above the current price. BLFS currently public float of 38.74M and currently shorts hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLFS was 525.37K shares.

BLFS’s Market Performance

BLFS stocks went down by -15.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.02% and a quarterly performance of -22.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.53% for BioLife Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.76% for BLFS stocks with a simple moving average of 4.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLFS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BLFS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLFS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $61 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLFS reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for BLFS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

BLFS Trading at -5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares sank -9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLFS fell by -15.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.33. In addition, BioLife Solutions Inc. saw 10.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLFS starting from Foster Karen A., who sale 16,332 shares at the price of $46.19 back on Nov 22. After this action, Foster Karen A. now owns 70,760 shares of BioLife Solutions Inc., valued at $754,375 using the latest closing price.

DE GREEF RODERICK, the COO & President of BioLife Solutions Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $50.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that DE GREEF RODERICK is holding 103,333 shares at $355,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.93 for the present operating margin

+50.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioLife Solutions Inc. stands at +5.55. The total capital return value is set at -2.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.06. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.15. Total debt to assets is 4.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.37.