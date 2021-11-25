Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) Just Got Our Attention

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) went down by -1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $230.96. The company’s stock price has collected -1.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/17/21 that Auto retailer stocks suffer sharp selloff, after Morgan Stanley says sell Penske, Sonic

Is It Worth Investing in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE :ABG) Right Now?

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABG is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $249.25, which is $85.28 above the current price. ABG currently public float of 16.09M and currently shorts hold a 8.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABG was 284.26K shares.

ABG’s Market Performance

ABG stocks went down by -1.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.47% and a quarterly performance of -11.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.00% for Asbury Automotive Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.02% for ABG stocks with a simple moving average of -13.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABG stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ABG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABG in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $250 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABG reach a price target of $201. The rating they have provided for ABG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABG, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

ABG Trading at -15.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -17.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABG fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $180.50. In addition, Asbury Automotive Group Inc. saw 12.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABG starting from ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P, who purchase 3 shares at the price of $196.13 back on Apr 09. After this action, ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P now owns 7,503 shares of Asbury Automotive Group Inc., valued at $588 using the latest closing price.

Villasana George A, the SVP, GC & Secretary of Asbury Automotive Group Inc., sale 4,178 shares at $185.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Villasana George A is holding 15,899 shares at $773,724 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.70 for the present operating margin

+16.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asbury Automotive Group Inc. stands at +3.57. The total capital return value is set at 14.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 44.20, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Based on Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG), the company’s capital structure generated 261.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.31. Total debt to assets is 62.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.81 and the total asset turnover is 2.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.