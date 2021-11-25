Ares Management Corporation (ARES): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) went down by -1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.08. The company’s stock price has collected -5.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE :ARES) Right Now?

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARES is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Ares Management Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.43, which is $5.76 above the current price. ARES currently public float of 126.85M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARES was 625.70K shares.

ARES’s Market Performance

ARES stocks went down by -5.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.17% and a quarterly performance of 13.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Ares Management Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.30% for ARES stocks with a simple moving average of 28.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $90 based on the research report published on September 10th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARES reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $63. The rating they have provided for ARES stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 08th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ARES, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on March 29th of the current year.

ARES Trading at 4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES fell by -5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.43. In addition, Ares Management Corporation saw 79.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from deVeer R. Kipp, who sale 9,919 shares at the price of $87.21 back on Nov 09. After this action, deVeer R. Kipp now owns 845,112 shares of Ares Management Corporation, valued at $865,083 using the latest closing price.

deVeer R. Kipp, the Head of Credit Group of Ares Management Corporation, sale 79,435 shares at $85.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that deVeer R. Kipp is holding 855,031 shares at $6,795,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+71.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corporation stands at +8.54. The total capital return value is set at 1.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.34. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Management Corporation (ARES), the company’s capital structure generated 913.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.13. Total debt to assets is 71.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,206.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.