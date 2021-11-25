Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) went down by -0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.85. The company’s stock price has collected 1.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/21 that Ameris Bancorp Announces Financial Results For Third Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ :ABCB) Right Now?

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABCB is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ameris Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.43, which is $6.23 above the current price. ABCB currently public float of 65.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABCB was 339.57K shares.

ABCB’s Market Performance

ABCB stocks went up by 1.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.90% and a quarterly performance of 9.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for Ameris Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.82% for ABCB stocks with a simple moving average of 3.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ABCB by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ABCB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $56 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABCB, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

ABCB Trading at 1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCB rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.67. In addition, Ameris Bancorp saw 39.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABCB starting from PROCTOR H PALMER JR, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $46.71 back on Jul 27. After this action, PROCTOR H PALMER JR now owns 228,308 shares of Ameris Bancorp, valued at $116,773 using the latest closing price.

Ezzell Robert Dale, the Director of Ameris Bancorp, sale 10,000 shares at $56.97 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Ezzell Robert Dale is holding 27,934 shares at $569,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ameris Bancorp stands at +22.96. The total capital return value is set at 9.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.50. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB), the company’s capital structure generated 24.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.42. Total debt to assets is 3.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.