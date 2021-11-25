A Lesson to Learn: Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) went down by -0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.00. The company’s stock price has collected -9.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that Increase RFP Response and Proposal Team Efficiency with Upland Qvidian

Is It Worth Investing in Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ :UPLD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UPLD is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Upland Software Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.00, which is $18.15 above the current price. UPLD currently public float of 26.43M and currently shorts hold a 4.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPLD was 337.92K shares.

UPLD’s Market Performance

UPLD stocks went down by -9.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.32% and a quarterly performance of -43.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.90% for Upland Software Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.46% for UPLD stocks with a simple moving average of -47.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPLD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for UPLD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UPLD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $30 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPLD reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for UPLD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 04th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to UPLD, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on March 29th of the current year.

UPLD Trading at -33.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -34.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPLD fell by -9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.99. In addition, Upland Software Inc. saw -54.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPLD starting from Gill Kinloch III, who sale 3,481 shares at the price of $21.97 back on Nov 18. After this action, Gill Kinloch III now owns 65,864 shares of Upland Software Inc., valued at $76,478 using the latest closing price.

Favaron Rodney C, the President of Upland Software Inc., sale 150 shares at $35.86 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Favaron Rodney C is holding 228,317 shares at $5,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.71 for the present operating margin

+53.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upland Software Inc. stands at -17.55. The total capital return value is set at 0.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.51. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Upland Software Inc. (UPLD), the company’s capital structure generated 173.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.50. Total debt to assets is 50.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.