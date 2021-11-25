A Lesson to Learn: Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP)

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) went down by -0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $505.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/15/21 that 7 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

Is It Worth Investing in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE :ROP) Right Now?

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROP is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Roper Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $524.00, which is $35.77 above the current price. ROP currently public float of 104.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROP was 335.05K shares.

ROP’s Market Performance

ROP stocks went down by -1.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.71% and a quarterly performance of 1.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.82% for Roper Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.31% for ROP stocks with a simple moving average of 7.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ROP by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ROP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $550 based on the research report published on October 04th of the current year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROP reach a price target of $560, previously predicting the price at $505. The rating they have provided for ROP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 30th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ROP, setting the target price at $440 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

ROP Trading at 2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROP fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $486.55. In addition, Roper Technologies Inc. saw 12.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROP starting from Stipancich John K, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $500.00 back on Nov 19. After this action, Stipancich John K now owns 31,436 shares of Roper Technologies Inc., valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON ROBERT D, the Director of Roper Technologies Inc., sale 500 shares at $483.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that JOHNSON ROBERT D is holding 6,869 shares at $241,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.89 for the present operating margin

+64.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roper Technologies Inc. stands at +17.18. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.56. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP), the company’s capital structure generated 94.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.45. Total debt to assets is 41.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.