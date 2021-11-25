A Lesson to Learn: Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY)

Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) went up by 1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.44. The company’s stock price has collected -3.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/21 that (PR) Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ :CNTY) Right Now?

Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNTY is at 3.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Century Casinos Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.33, which is $6.64 above the current price. CNTY currently public float of 27.02M and currently shorts hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNTY was 145.21K shares.

CNTY’s Market Performance

CNTY stocks went down by -3.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.24% and a quarterly performance of 13.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 123.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.28% for Century Casinos Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.73% for CNTY stocks with a simple moving average of 16.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNTY stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CNTY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNTY in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $18 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNTY reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CNTY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CNTY, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

CNTY Trading at 1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTY fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.07. In addition, Century Casinos Inc. saw 129.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTY starting from TERLER ANDREAS, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $14.19 back on Aug 11. After this action, TERLER ANDREAS now owns 7,130 shares of Century Casinos Inc., valued at $354,750 using the latest closing price.

HOETZINGER PETER, the Vice Chairman/Co CEO/President of Century Casinos Inc., sale 122,688 shares at $6.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that HOETZINGER PETER is holding 136,000 shares at $770,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.47 for the present operating margin

+42.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Casinos Inc. stands at -15.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.61. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY), the company’s capital structure generated 423.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.90. Total debt to assets is 73.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 410.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.