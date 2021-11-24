Why Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) went up by 42.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.24. The company’s stock price has collected 18.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that Clarus Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Is It Worth Investing in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CRXT) Right Now?

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.40, which is $7.66 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of CRXT was 2.30M shares.

CRXT’s Market Performance

CRXT stocks went up by 18.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.14% and a quarterly performance of -45.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.24% for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.53% for CRXT stocks with a simple moving average of -33.69% for the last 200 days.

CRXT Trading at 12.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.46%, as shares surge +33.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRXT rose by +18.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -43.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRXT

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.