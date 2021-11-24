We Analyzed the Future Direction of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI), Here is What We Found

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) went down by -9.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.33. The company’s stock price has collected -13.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that indie Semiconductor Exceeds Q3 2021 Expectations

Is It Worth Investing in indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ :INDI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for indie Semiconductor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.50, which is $5.09 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of INDI was 1.14M shares.

INDI’s Market Performance

INDI stocks went down by -13.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.34% and a quarterly performance of 38.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.93% for indie Semiconductor Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.16% for INDI stocks with a simple moving average of 26.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $18 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INDI reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for INDI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 24th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to INDI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 11th of the current year.

INDI Trading at 8.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares surge +7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI fell by -13.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.89. In addition, indie Semiconductor Inc. saw 1.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

The total capital return value is set at -0.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.45.

Based on indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 89.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.