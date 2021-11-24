Wall Street Praises The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) After Recent Earnings Report

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) went down by -5.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.20. The company’s stock price has collected -26.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/21 that The Beachbody Company Brings Openfit Fitness Content to 80 Million Monthly Active Google TV and Android TV(TM) Devices

Is It Worth Investing in The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE :BODY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for The Beachbody Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.94, which is $1.25 above the current price. BODY currently public float of 138.19M and currently shorts hold a 6.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BODY was 2.16M shares.

BODY’s Market Performance

BODY stocks went down by -26.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -48.86% and a quarterly performance of -64.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.77% for The Beachbody Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -40.91% for BODY stocks with a simple moving average of -69.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BODY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BODY stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for BODY by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BODY in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $2 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BODY reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for BODY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

BODY Trading at -49.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BODY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.18%, as shares sank -48.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BODY fell by -26.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.43. In addition, The Beachbody Company Inc. saw -74.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BODY

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.