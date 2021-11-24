The Chart for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.60. The company’s stock price has collected -4.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/21 that ResMed Elects Health Tech Leaders Desney Tan and John Hernandez to Its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE :ABT) Right Now?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABT is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Abbott Laboratories declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $137.82, which is $14.13 above the current price. ABT currently public float of 1.76B and currently shorts hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABT was 4.96M shares.

ABT’s Market Performance

ABT stocks went down by -4.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.66% and a quarterly performance of -0.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.58% for Abbott Laboratories. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.62% for ABT stocks with a simple moving average of 3.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABT stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for ABT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABT in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $144 based on the research report published on October 27th of the current year 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABT, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on May 25th of the current year.

ABT Trading at 0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT fell by -4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.65. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw 13.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from Ahlberg Gregory A, who sale 25,473 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Nov 15. After this action, Ahlberg Gregory A now owns 15,920 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $3,311,490 using the latest closing price.

LANE ANDREW H, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of Abbott Laboratories, sale 10,000 shares at $130.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that LANE ANDREW H is holding 76,087 shares at $1,300,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.29 for the present operating margin

+50.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbott Laboratories stands at +12.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.83. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Abbott Laboratories (ABT), the company’s capital structure generated 60.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.76. Total debt to assets is 27.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.