Talkspace Inc. (TALK) Just Got Our Attention

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) went up by 4.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.45. The company’s stock price has collected 0.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) Investors to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

Is It Worth Investing in Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ :TALK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Talkspace Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.38, which is $1.21 above the current price. TALK currently public float of 142.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TALK was 1.42M shares.

TALK’s Market Performance

TALK stocks went up by 0.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.39% and a quarterly performance of -58.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.09% for Talkspace Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -33.63% for TALK stocks with a simple moving average of -70.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALK

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TALK reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for TALK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to TALK, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on November 16th of the current year.

TALK Trading at -41.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.28%, as shares sank -38.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALK rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, Talkspace Inc. saw -79.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALK starting from Hudson Executive Capital LP, who purchase 142,500 shares at the price of $5.30 back on Aug 16. After this action, Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 17,980,600 shares of Talkspace Inc., valued at $755,250 using the latest closing price.

Hudson Executive Capital LP, the 10% Owner of Talkspace Inc., purchase 46,000 shares at $5.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Hudson Executive Capital LP is holding 17,838,100 shares at $240,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALK

The total capital return value is set at -0.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.59. Equity return is now at value -25.00, with -20.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.