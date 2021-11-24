Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock (SOPA)

Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:SOPA) went down by -71.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.34. The company’s stock price has collected -75.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/21 that Society Pass (SoPa) Announces Closing of $26,000,000 Initial Public Offering and Closing of $2,125,000 Over-Allotment

Is It Worth Investing in Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ :SOPA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SOPA currently public float of 10.58M. Today, the average trading volume of SOPA was 1.19M shares.

SOPA’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -74.78% for SOPA stocks with a simple moving average of -74.78% for the last 200 days.

SOPA Trading at -74.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.54% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPA fell by -75.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock saw -76.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.