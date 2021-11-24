Here’s Our Rant About Signify Health Inc. (SGFY)

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) went up by 3.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.79. The company’s stock price has collected -10.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/21 that Barclays Appoints Jefferson Rives as a Managing Director in Healthcare Investment Banking

Is It Worth Investing in Signify Health Inc. (NYSE :SGFY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Signify Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $27.50, which is $13.79 above the current price. SGFY currently public float of 105.41M and currently shorts hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGFY was 1.42M shares.

SGFY’s Market Performance

SGFY stocks went down by -10.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.10% and a quarterly performance of -47.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.19% for Signify Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.52% for SGFY stocks with a simple moving average of -46.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGFY stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SGFY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SGFY in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $24 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGFY reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for SGFY stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to SGFY, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 12th of the current year.

SGFY Trading at -22.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -19.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGFY fell by -10.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.69. In addition, Signify Health Inc. saw -56.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGFY starting from Senneff Steve, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $13.27 back on Nov 22. After this action, Senneff Steve now owns 134,614 shares of Signify Health Inc., valued at $33,164 using the latest closing price.

Senneff Steve, the Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. of Signify Health Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $14.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Senneff Steve is holding 132,114 shares at $149,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.50 for the present operating margin

+39.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Signify Health Inc. stands at -2.37. The total capital return value is set at 2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.15. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Signify Health Inc. (SGFY), the company’s capital structure generated 44.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.98.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.