Here’s How Your Trade Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Aggressively Right Now

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) went down by -1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.77. The company’s stock price has collected -16.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Adecoagro reported Adjusted EBITDA of $157.0 million in 3Q21 and $367.6 million in 9M21, 53.7% and 50.4%higher year-over-year, respectively.

Is It Worth Investing in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE :AGRO) Right Now?

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGRO is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Adecoagro S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.96, which is $4.77 above the current price. AGRO currently public float of 112.69M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGRO was 904.09K shares.

AGRO’s Market Performance

AGRO stocks went down by -16.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.42% and a quarterly performance of -11.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.35% for Adecoagro S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.84% for AGRO stocks with a simple moving average of -13.52% for the last 200 days.

AGRO Trading at -11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRO fell by -14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.09. In addition, Adecoagro S.A. saw 20.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

+20.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adecoagro S.A. stands at +0.05. The total capital return value is set at 1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.02. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO), the company’s capital structure generated 126.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.78. Total debt to assets is 47.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.