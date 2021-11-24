Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) went down by -33.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.11. The company’s stock price has collected -43.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that Enjoy Technology Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :ENJY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Enjoy Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.33, which is $6.7 above the current price. ENJY currently public float of 104.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENJY was 402.08K shares.

ENJY’s Market Performance

ENJY stocks went down by -43.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -60.91% and a quarterly performance of -56.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.81% for Enjoy Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -49.13% for ENJY stocks with a simple moving average of -56.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENJY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENJY stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ENJY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENJY in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on November 18th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENJY reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ENJY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to ENJY, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 28th of the current year.

ENJY Trading at -54.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENJY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.57%, as shares sank -60.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENJY fell by -43.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.12. In addition, Enjoy Technology Inc. saw -60.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENJY

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.90.