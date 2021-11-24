Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) went up by 19.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.16. The company’s stock price has collected 16.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Dycom Industries, Inc. to Participate in the Credit Suisse 9th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE :DY) Right Now?

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DY is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Dycom Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $105.43, which is -$4.48 below the current price. DY currently public float of 29.03M and currently shorts hold a 4.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DY was 314.18K shares.

DY’s Market Performance

DY stocks went up by 16.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.66% and a quarterly performance of 30.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.98% for Dycom Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.46% for DY stocks with a simple moving average of 25.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $90 based on the research report published on August 23rd of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DY reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for DY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to DY, setting the target price at $104 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

DY Trading at 31.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +19.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DY rose by +16.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.75. In addition, Dycom Industries Inc. saw 32.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DY starting from HIGGINS PATRICIA, who sale 3,616 shares at the price of $94.11 back on Apr 05. After this action, HIGGINS PATRICIA now owns 35,890 shares of Dycom Industries Inc., valued at $340,302 using the latest closing price.

VILLAVERDE SHARON, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Dycom Industries Inc., sale 1,560 shares at $93.46 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that VILLAVERDE SHARON is holding 7,759 shares at $145,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.80 for the present operating margin

+11.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dycom Industries Inc. stands at +1.07. The total capital return value is set at 7.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.21. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Dycom Industries Inc. (DY), the company’s capital structure generated 79.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.34. Total debt to assets is 33.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.