Buy or Sell GAN Limited (GAN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) went down by -5.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.81. The company’s stock price has collected -17.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that FansUnite Announces New Executive and Management Team of American Affiliate

Is It Worth Investing in GAN Limited (NASDAQ :GAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GAN is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for GAN Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $23.80, which is $13.28 above the current price. GAN currently public float of 37.79M and currently shorts hold a 6.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GAN was 639.75K shares.

GAN’s Market Performance

GAN stocks went down by -17.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.74% and a quarterly performance of -38.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.75% for GAN Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.74% for GAN stocks with a simple moving average of -41.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GAN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GAN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $21 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GAN reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for GAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 24th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to GAN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

GAN Trading at -27.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares sank -29.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAN fell by -17.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.57. In addition, GAN Limited saw -48.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GAN starting from MCGILL SEAMUS M, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.85 back on Nov 19. After this action, MCGILL SEAMUS M now owns 44,866 shares of GAN Limited, valued at $108,520 using the latest closing price.

Smurfit Dermot S., the President, CEO of GAN Limited, sale 155,414 shares at $12.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Smurfit Dermot S. is holding 1,699,532 shares at $1,902,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.38 for the present operating margin

+60.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for GAN Limited stands at -57.50. The total capital return value is set at -22.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.57.

Based on GAN Limited (GAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37. Total debt to assets is 0.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.44.