BM Technologies Inc. (BMTX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

BM Technologies Inc. (AMEX:BMTX) went up by 14.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.35. The company's stock price has collected 12.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BM Technologies Inc. (AMEX :BMTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for BM Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.25, which is $6.18 above the current price. BMTX currently public float of 9.21M and currently shorts hold a 8.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BMTX was 198.77K shares.

BMTX’s Market Performance

BMTX stocks went up by 12.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 68.33% and a quarterly performance of 37.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.55% for BM Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.78% for BMTX stocks with a simple moving average of 26.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMTX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BMTX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $21 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2021.

BMTX Trading at 47.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.58%, as shares surge +63.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMTX rose by +12.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.76. In addition, BM Technologies Inc. saw -1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMTX starting from Hodari Aaron, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $10.65 back on Aug 16. After this action, Hodari Aaron now owns 9,000 shares of BM Technologies Inc., valued at $95,850 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMTX

The total capital return value is set at -126.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.93.