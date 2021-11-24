Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) went up by 23.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.40. The company’s stock price has collected -21.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that Better Therapeutics Completes Enrollment of Pivotal Trial for BT-001, a Prescription Digital Therapeutic for Type 2 Diabetes

Is It Worth Investing in Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BTTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Better Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is $13.09 above the current price. BTTX currently public float of 7.27M and currently shorts hold a 6.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTTX was 2.01M shares.

BTTX’s Market Performance

BTTX stocks went down by -21.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.02% and a quarterly performance of -35.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.78% for Better Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.51% for BTTX stocks with a simple moving average of -20.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTTX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BTTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTTX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on November 24th of the current year 2021.

BTTX Trading at -20.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.56%, as shares sank -24.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTTX rose by +11.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.69. In addition, Better Therapeutics Inc. saw -35.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.