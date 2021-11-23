Why Energous Corporation (WATT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) went down by -10.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.69. The company’s stock price has collected -18.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/21 that Energous 1-Watt WattUp PowerBridge Transmitter Approved for Unlimited Distance Wireless Charging in Europe

Is It Worth Investing in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ :WATT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WATT is at 3.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Energous Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $2.97 above the current price. WATT currently public float of 59.89M and currently shorts hold a 14.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WATT was 2.64M shares.

WATT’s Market Performance

WATT stocks went down by -18.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.05% and a quarterly performance of -35.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.13% for Energous Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.23% for WATT stocks with a simple moving average of -46.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WATT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WATT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for WATT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WATT in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 01st of the previous year 2019.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to WATT, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

WATT Trading at -24.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WATT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares sank -22.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WATT fell by -18.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8960. In addition, Energous Corporation saw -15.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WATT starting from Sahejpal Neeraj, who sale 15,418 shares at the price of $1.87 back on Nov 15. After this action, Sahejpal Neeraj now owns 348,828 shares of Energous Corporation, valued at $28,832 using the latest closing price.

Johnston Cesar, the Acting CEO of Energous Corporation, sale 18,739 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Johnston Cesar is holding 548,903 shares at $35,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WATT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9744.67 for the present operating margin

-280.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energous Corporation stands at -9724.17. The total capital return value is set at -89.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.89. Equity return is now at value -102.60, with -92.30 for asset returns.

Based on Energous Corporation (WATT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.78. Total debt to assets is 2.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 126.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.65.