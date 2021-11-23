Wall Street Pummels NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) After Recent Earnings Report

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) went down by -1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.82. The company’s stock price has collected 0.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. announces redemption of Series K Junior Subordinated Debentures due June 1, 2076

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE :NEE) Right Now?

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 70.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEE is at 0.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for NextEra Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $90.18, which is $3.95 above the current price. NEE currently public float of 1.96B and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEE was 6.45M shares.

NEE’s Market Performance

NEE stocks went up by 0.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.48% and a quarterly performance of 3.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.59% for NextEra Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.73% for NEE stocks with a simple moving average of 11.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NEE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $85 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEE reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for NEE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 08th, 2021.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to NEE, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

NEE Trading at 5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +3.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEE rose by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.03. In addition, NextEra Energy Inc. saw 13.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEE starting from Reagan Ronald R, who sale 4,545 shares at the price of $88.00 back on Nov 19. After this action, Reagan Ronald R now owns 23,498 shares of NextEra Energy Inc., valued at $399,960 using the latest closing price.

Sieving Charles E, the EVP & General Counsel of NextEra Energy Inc., sale 12,752 shares at $88.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Sieving Charles E is holding 154,131 shares at $1,122,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.57 for the present operating margin

+33.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Inc. stands at +17.09. The total capital return value is set at 4.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.79. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), the company’s capital structure generated 133.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.12. Total debt to assets is 38.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.