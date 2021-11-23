Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) went up by 6.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.66. The company’s stock price has collected 6.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Sally Beauty, DiDi Global, Fossil Group, ADMA Biologics, or Root Inc?

Is It Worth Investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SBH) Right Now?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBH is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.17, which is $2.46 above the current price. SBH currently public float of 111.86M and currently shorts hold a 8.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBH was 962.62K shares.

SBH’s Market Performance

SBH stocks went up by 6.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.52% and a quarterly performance of 14.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 101.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.39% for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.33% for SBH stocks with a simple moving average of 12.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBH

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBH reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for SBH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to SBH, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

SBH Trading at 26.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +32.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBH rose by +6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.31. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. saw 66.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBH starting from Mulder Susan R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $21.01 back on Nov 18. After this action, Mulder Susan R now owns 10,401 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., valued at $105,039 using the latest closing price.

Brickman Christian A., the President & CEO of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $18.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Brickman Christian A. is holding 471,136 shares at $189,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.92 for the present operating margin

+47.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stands at +6.19. The total capital return value is set at 18.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.22. Equity return is now at value 120.60, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH), the company’s capital structure generated 692.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.38. Total debt to assets is 68.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 636.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 63.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.