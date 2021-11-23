Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) went up by 12.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s stock price has collected 22.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Multi Heater Project for Major National Refiner

Is It Worth Investing in ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ :CLIR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLIR is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ClearSign Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $3.82 above the current price. CLIR currently public float of 25.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLIR was 452.47K shares.

CLIR’s Market Performance

CLIR stocks went up by 22.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.44% and a quarterly performance of -24.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.87% for ClearSign Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.36% for CLIR stocks with a simple moving average of -42.02% for the last 200 days.

CLIR Trading at 14.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.70%, as shares surge +21.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLIR rose by +22.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7000. In addition, ClearSign Technologies Corporation saw -25.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLIR

The total capital return value is set at -69.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.96. Equity return is now at value -80.00, with -69.80 for asset returns.

Based on ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.55. Total debt to assets is 6.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 95.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.69.