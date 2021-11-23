Is Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) a Keeper?

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) went up by 65.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.70. The company’s stock price has collected -41.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Gracell Biotechnologies Announces Senior Management Team Share Purchase Plan

Is It Worth Investing in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ :GRCL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $33.33, which is $22.74 above the current price. GRCL currently public float of 13.45M and currently shorts hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRCL was 145.43K shares.

GRCL’s Market Performance

GRCL stocks went down by -41.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.77% and a quarterly performance of -40.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.18% for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.44% for GRCL stocks with a simple moving average of -26.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRCL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GRCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRCL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $35 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRCL reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for GRCL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to GRCL, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

GRCL Trading at -13.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.73%, as shares sank -13.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRCL fell by -19.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.57. In addition, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. saw -74.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.