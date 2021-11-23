Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Mogo Inc. (MOGO)

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) went up by 5.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.29. The company’s stock price has collected -16.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 min ago that IIROC Trading Halt – MOGO

Is It Worth Investing in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ :MOGO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MOGO is at 2.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Mogo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.51. MOGO currently public float of 60.66M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOGO was 1.06M shares.

MOGO’s Market Performance

MOGO stocks went down by -16.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.44% and a quarterly performance of -6.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 146.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.79% for Mogo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.99% for MOGO stocks with a simple moving average of -23.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOGO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MOGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOGO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $13 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOGO reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for MOGO stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on May 14th, 2021.

MOGO Trading at 2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares sank -10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOGO fell by -12.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.69. In addition, Mogo Inc. saw 33.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOGO

Equity return is now at value -3.70, with -2.30 for asset returns.