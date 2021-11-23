Here’s How Your Trade Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) Aggressively Right Now

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) went down by -18.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.27. The company’s stock price has collected -27.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that Mammoth Energy Announces Multi-Year Electric Vehicle Charging Station Engineering Contract

Is It Worth Investing in Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ :TUSK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TUSK is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $1.96 above the current price. TUSK currently public float of 35.06M and currently shorts hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TUSK was 441.67K shares.

TUSK’s Market Performance

TUSK stocks went down by -27.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.64% and a quarterly performance of -39.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.51% for Mammoth Energy Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -33.21% for TUSK stocks with a simple moving average of -49.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUSK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TUSK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TUSK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $3.50 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2019.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to TUSK, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

TUSK Trading at -33.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.58%, as shares sank -41.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUSK fell by -27.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. saw -54.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TUSK starting from Layton Mark E., who sale 55,789 shares at the price of $5.22 back on Mar 11. After this action, Layton Mark E. now owns 495,777 shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc., valued at $290,984 using the latest closing price.

Straehla Arty, the Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth Energy Services Inc., sale 102,435 shares at $5.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Straehla Arty is holding 1,331,327 shares at $541,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TUSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.02 for the present operating margin

-4.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. stands at -34.37. The total capital return value is set at -11.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.91. Equity return is now at value -19.00, with -12.90 for asset returns.

Based on Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK), the company’s capital structure generated 20.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.74. Total debt to assets is 13.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.61.