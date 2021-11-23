EngageSmart LLC (ESMT) Just Got Our Attention

EngageSmart LLC (NYSE:ESMT) went down by -8.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.83. The company’s stock price has collected -23.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that EngageSmart Named Top Workplace for Employee Well-Being, Professional Development and Remote Work

Is It Worth Investing in EngageSmart LLC (NYSE :ESMT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for EngageSmart LLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.06, which is $17.31 above the current price. ESMT currently public float of 148.71M and currently shorts hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESMT was 695.01K shares.

ESMT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.03% for EngageSmart LLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.81% for ESMT stocks with a simple moving average of -32.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESMT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ESMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESMT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $35 based on the research report published on November 15th of the current year 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to ESMT, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on October 18th of the current year.

ESMT Trading at -32.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, as shares sank -36.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESMT fell by -23.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.94. In addition, EngageSmart LLC saw -36.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.