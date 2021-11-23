Can Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Remain Competitive?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) went down by -8.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.25. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/17/21 that Bitcoin miner Iris Energy’s stock jeered on public debut, as stock falls well below the IPO price

Is It Worth Investing in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ :IREN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Iris Energy Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of IREN was 2.65M shares.

IREN’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.51% for IREN stocks with a simple moving average of -6.51% for the last 200 days.

IREN Trading at -6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IREN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.86% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IREN fell by -7.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Iris Energy Limited saw -7.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IREN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.78 for the present operating margin

+21.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iris Energy Limited stands at -771.98.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.