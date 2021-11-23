Buy or Sell Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) went up by 10.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.88. The company’s stock price has collected 2.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE :ENIA) Right Now?

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENIA is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Enel Americas S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.37, which is $2.91 above the current price. ENIA currently public float of 654.34M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENIA was 1.17M shares.

ENIA’s Market Performance

ENIA stocks went up by 2.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.21% and a quarterly performance of -7.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.54% for Enel Americas S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.62% for ENIA stocks with a simple moving average of -10.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENIA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ENIA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ENIA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8.20 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2021.

ENIA Trading at 3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENIA rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.94. In addition, Enel Americas S.A. saw -23.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.26 for the present operating margin

+19.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enel Americas S.A. stands at +6.85. The total capital return value is set at 12.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.62. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA), the company’s capital structure generated 71.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.73. Total debt to assets is 21.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.