A Lesson to Learn: Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) went up by 238.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.19. The company’s stock price has collected -10.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Pasithea Therapeutics Adds Esketamine Nasal Spray to its Clinic Offerings in the U.K.

Is It Worth Investing in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ :KTTA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.73. KTTA currently public float of 5.42M and currently shorts hold a 4.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTTA was 512.54K shares.

KTTA’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.06% for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 193.06% for KTTA stocks with a simple moving average of 173.83% for the last 200 days.

KTTA Trading at 173.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 78.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.76%, as shares surge +149.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTTA rose by +169.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. saw -37.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KTTA

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 37.55.