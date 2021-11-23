A Lesson to Learn: Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) went down by -2.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/21 that Coupang Announces Third Quarter Revenue Growth of 48% and Gross Profit Growth of 62%

Is It Worth Investing in Coupang Inc. (NYSE :CPNG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Coupang Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $37.30, which is $10.19 above the current price. CPNG currently public float of 1.36B and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPNG was 9.19M shares.

CPNG’s Market Performance

CPNG stocks went down by -5.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.59% and a quarterly performance of -16.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for Coupang Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.50% for CPNG stocks with a simple moving average of -27.53% for the last 200 days.

CPNG Trading at -7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares sank -9.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG fell by -5.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.16. In addition, Coupang Inc. saw -46.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from Pham Thuan, who sale 119,923 shares at the price of $26.75 back on Oct 05. After this action, Pham Thuan now owns 2,920,390 shares of Coupang Inc., valued at $3,208,352 using the latest closing price.

SVF Investments (UK) Ltd, the 10% Owner of Coupang Inc., sale 57,000,000 shares at $29.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that SVF Investments (UK) Ltd is holding 568,156,413 shares at $1,692,045,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.41 for the present operating margin

+16.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupang Inc. stands at -3.97.

The receivables turnover for the company is 177.15 and the total asset turnover is 2.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.