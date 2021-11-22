Why Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) went down by -8.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.44. The company’s stock price has collected 15.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/21 that Allbirds Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ :BIRD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Allbirds Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of BIRD was 6.01M shares.

BIRD’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.50% for BIRD stocks with a simple moving average of 2.50% for the last 200 days.

BIRD Trading at 2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.78% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRD rose by +15.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Allbirds Inc. saw -15.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIRD starting from Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P, who sale 2,000,000 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Nov 05. After this action, Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P now owns 0 shares of Allbirds Inc., valued at $30,000,000 using the latest closing price.

LEVITAN DAN, the Director of Allbirds Inc., sale 2,000,000 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that LEVITAN DAN is holding 0 shares at $30,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.33 for the present operating margin

+48.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allbirds Inc. stands at -11.79. The total capital return value is set at -21.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.03.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.93.