Wall Street Pummels Usio Inc. (USIO) After Recent Earnings Report

Usio Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) went up by 14.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.19. The company’s stock price has collected 20.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/21 that Usio Chosen as Program Manager and Processor for the Voyager Debit Mastercard(R)

Is It Worth Investing in Usio Inc. (NASDAQ :USIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for USIO is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Usio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.13, which is $2.79 above the current price. USIO currently public float of 17.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USIO was 90.18K shares.

USIO’s Market Performance

USIO stocks went up by 20.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.85% and a quarterly performance of 44.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 366.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.01% for Usio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.66% for USIO stocks with a simple moving average of 20.19% for the last 200 days.

USIO Trading at 20.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.90%, as shares surge +24.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USIO rose by +20.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.20. In addition, Usio Inc. saw 174.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USIO starting from LONG MICHAEL R, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $6.05 back on Nov 17. After this action, LONG MICHAEL R now owns 1,924,872 shares of Usio Inc., valued at $12,100 using the latest closing price.

LONG MICHAEL R, the Director of Usio Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that LONG MICHAEL R is holding 1,926,872 shares at $12,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.65 for the present operating margin

+18.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Usio Inc. stands at -9.01. The total capital return value is set at -25.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.01. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Usio Inc. (USIO), the company’s capital structure generated 17.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.54. Total debt to assets is 3.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.