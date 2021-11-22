The Chart for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) went down by -2.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.65. The company’s stock price has collected -8.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/21 that Affirm Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of $1.5 Billion of 0% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

Is It Worth Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AFRM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $172.00, which is $27.27 above the current price. AFRM currently public float of 97.01M and currently shorts hold a 9.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFRM was 14.84M shares.

AFRM’s Market Performance

AFRM stocks went down by -8.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.35% and a quarterly performance of 101.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.81% for Affirm Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.89% for AFRM stocks with a simple moving average of 52.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $220 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFRM reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $124. The rating they have provided for AFRM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to AFRM, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on September 10th of the current year.

AFRM Trading at -1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares sank -12.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM fell by -8.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.58. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc. saw 40.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from Philips Jeremy, who sale 10,968 shares at the price of $150.00 back on Nov 15. After this action, Philips Jeremy now owns 753,726 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc., valued at $1,645,201 using the latest closing price.

Liew Jeremy, the Director of Affirm Holdings Inc., sale 68,750 shares at $146.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Liew Jeremy is holding 183,758 shares at $10,051,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+89.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc. stands at -49.50. The total capital return value is set at -2.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.06. Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM), the company’s capital structure generated 74.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.81. Total debt to assets is 39.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 39.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.95.