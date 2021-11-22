Is SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) a Keeper?

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) went up by 15.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s stock price has collected 32.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Kezar Life Sciences, SCYNEXIS, Plby Group, Progenity, or Rackspace Technology?

Is It Worth Investing in SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ :SCYX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCYX is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for SCYNEXIS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.92, which is $17.23 above the current price. SCYX currently public float of 23.75M and currently shorts hold a 14.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCYX was 225.72K shares.

SCYX’s Market Performance

SCYX stocks went up by 32.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.83% and a quarterly performance of 17.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.20% for SCYNEXIS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.61% for SCYX stocks with a simple moving average of -0.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCYX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SCYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCYX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the current year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCYX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for SCYX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SCYX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

SCYX Trading at 28.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.56%, as shares surge +37.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCYX rose by +32.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.68. In addition, SCYNEXIS Inc. saw -6.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCYX starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who sale 319,000 shares at the price of $8.24 back on Jan 22. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of SCYNEXIS Inc., valued at $2,629,781 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of SCYNEXIS Inc., sale 95,000 shares at $7.38 during a trade that took place back on Jan 21, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 2,120,000 shares at $701,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCYX

The total capital return value is set at -145.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -157.02. Equity return is now at value -156.20, with -42.70 for asset returns.

Based on SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX), the company’s capital structure generated 87.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.58. Total debt to assets is 19.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.