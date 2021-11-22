Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) went down by -3.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.16. The company’s stock price has collected -3.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that Nevada Canyon Appoints New Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE :AUY) Right Now?

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AUY is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Yamana Gold Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.78, which is -$0.4 below the current price. AUY currently public float of 959.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUY was 13.36M shares.

AUY’s Market Performance

AUY stocks went down by -3.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.65% and a quarterly performance of -1.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for Yamana Gold Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.96% for AUY stocks with a simple moving average of -3.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUY

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUY reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for AUY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to AUY, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

AUY Trading at 3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUY fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, Yamana Gold Inc. saw -24.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.86 for the present operating margin

+33.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yamana Gold Inc. stands at +13.04. The total capital return value is set at 7.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.02. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY), the company’s capital structure generated 23.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.14. Total debt to assets is 12.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 429.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.