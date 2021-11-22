IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) went up by 0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.90. The company’s stock price has collected 39.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Camber Energy, New Oriental Education, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Rockwell Medical, or IONQ Inc?

Is It Worth Investing in IonQ Inc. (NYSE :IONQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for IonQ Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00, which is -$2.01 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of IONQ was 4.90M shares.

IONQ’s Market Performance

IONQ stocks went up by 39.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 175.15% and a quarterly performance of 181.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.63% for IonQ Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 55.70% for IONQ stocks with a simple moving average of 149.63% for the last 200 days.

IONQ Trading at 114.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.56%, as shares surge +189.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +180.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ rose by +39.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.91. In addition, IonQ Inc. saw 159.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IONQ

Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -8.90 for asset returns.