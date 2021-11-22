Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Western Union Company (WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) went down by -1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.61. The company’s stock price has collected -8.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that Willis Towers Watson Announces Changes with Respect to the Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in The Western Union Company (NYSE :WU) Right Now?

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WU is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for The Western Union Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.57, which is $4.64 above the current price. WU currently public float of 399.93M and currently shorts hold a 9.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WU was 4.81M shares.

WU’s Market Performance

WU stocks went down by -8.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.74% and a quarterly performance of -23.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for The Western Union Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.94% for WU stocks with a simple moving average of -27.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WU stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for WU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WU in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $21 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WU reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for WU stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2021.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to WU, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 03rd of the current year.

WU Trading at -15.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -14.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU fell by -8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.14. In addition, The Western Union Company saw -24.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WU starting from Summerill Andrew, who sale 1,239 shares at the price of $22.66 back on Aug 11. After this action, Summerill Andrew now owns 19,050 shares of The Western Union Company, valued at $28,076 using the latest closing price.

Agrawal Rajesh K., the CFO of The Western Union Company, sale 2,129 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Agrawal Rajesh K. is holding 434,976 shares at $53,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.80 for the present operating margin

+36.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Western Union Company stands at +15.43. The total capital return value is set at 29.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.85. Equity return is now at value 307.10, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Western Union Company (WU), the company’s capital structure generated 1,769.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.65. Total debt to assets is 34.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,430.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30.