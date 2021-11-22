Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO)

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) went down by -41.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.66. The company’s stock price has collected 0.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/15/21 that ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Is It Worth Investing in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :RETO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RETO is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RETO currently public float of 17.36M and currently shorts hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RETO was 1.25M shares.

RETO’s Market Performance

RETO stocks went up by 0.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 106.53% and a quarterly performance of 117.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 208.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 38.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.86% for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.90% for RETO stocks with a simple moving average of 50.31% for the last 200 days.

RETO Trading at 65.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RETO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.96%, as shares surge +115.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RETO rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5237. In addition, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. saw 166.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RETO

The total capital return value is set at -21.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.11. Equity return is now at value -32.60, with -17.00 for asset returns.

Based on ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO), the company’s capital structure generated 62.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.39. Total debt to assets is 29.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.