Here’s Our Rant About Meta Platforms Inc. (FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) went up by 1.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $384.33. The company's stock price has collected 1.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ :FB) Right Now?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FB is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 34 analysts out of 51 who provided ratings for Meta Platforms Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $397.32, which is $56.63 above the current price. FB currently public float of 2.35B and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FB was 20.34M shares.

FB’s Market Performance

FB stocks went up by 1.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.00% and a quarterly performance of -4.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for Meta Platforms Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.18% for FB stocks with a simple moving average of 5.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FB stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for FB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FB in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $400 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FB reach a price target of $400, previously predicting the price at $425. The rating they have provided for FB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 26th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to FB, setting the target price at $415 in the report published on October 26th of the current year.

FB Trading at 1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FB rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $332.47. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc. saw 26.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FB starting from Wehner David M., who sale 1,431 shares at the price of $344.22 back on Nov 17. After this action, Wehner David M. now owns 7,654 shares of Meta Platforms Inc., valued at $492,579 using the latest closing price.

Wehner David M., the Chief Financial Officer of Meta Platforms Inc., sale 8,176 shares at $344.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Wehner David M. is holding 26,948 shares at $2,814,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.01 for the present operating margin

+80.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc. stands at +33.90. The total capital return value is set at 25.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.38. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 24.30 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Platforms Inc. (FB), the company’s capital structure generated 8.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.01. Total debt to assets is 7.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.05.