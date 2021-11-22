Here’s How Your Trade Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Aggressively Right Now

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) went up by 10.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.59. The company’s stock price has collected 38.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/21 that Creative Realities Extends its Collaboration with Global Automotive Manufacturing Corporation into Canada

Is It Worth Investing in Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ :CREX) Right Now?

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CREX is at 3.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Creative Realities Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00. CREX currently public float of 9.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CREX was 2.38M shares.

CREX’s Market Performance

CREX stocks went up by 38.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.57% and a quarterly performance of 44.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 123.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.94% for Creative Realities Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.85% for CREX stocks with a simple moving average of 14.74% for the last 200 days.

CREX Trading at 34.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.73%, as shares surge +45.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CREX rose by +38.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.72. In addition, Creative Realities Inc. saw 56.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CREX starting from HARRIS DONALD A, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.32 back on May 21. After this action, HARRIS DONALD A now owns 172,522 shares of Creative Realities Inc., valued at $66,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.96 for the present operating margin

+38.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Creative Realities Inc. stands at -96.49. The total capital return value is set at -25.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -92.18.

Based on Creative Realities Inc. (CREX), the company’s capital structure generated 250.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.43. Total debt to assets is 52.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 203.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.