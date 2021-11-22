Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) went up by 9.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.98. The company’s stock price has collected -7.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Dunxin Financial Holding Limited (NYSE MKT: DXF) Announces Transformation of Business into Metaverse and Block Chain Industry

Is It Worth Investing in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX :DXF) Right Now?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.84, which is $0.74 above the current price. DXF currently public float of 3.92M and currently shorts hold a 8.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DXF was 1.02M shares.

DXF’s Market Performance

DXF stocks went down by -7.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.22% and a quarterly performance of -13.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.27% for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.32% for DXF stocks with a simple moving average of -13.25% for the last 200 days.

DXF Trading at -5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.42%, as shares sank -14.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF fell by -7.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4240. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.67 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stands at +15.09. The total capital return value is set at 6.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.44.

Based on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), the company’s capital structure generated 48.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.