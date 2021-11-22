AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) went up by 13.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.75. The company’s stock price has collected 2.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/21 that AvidXchange Announces Early IPO Lock-up Release

Is It Worth Investing in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AVDX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00, which is $3.43 above the current price. AVDX currently public float of 167.18M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVDX was 1.85M shares.

AVDX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.78% for AvidXchange Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.31% for AVDX stocks with a simple moving average of 12.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AVDX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVDX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on November 15th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVDX reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for AVDX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to AVDX, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 08th of the current year.

AVDX Trading at 12.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.58%, as shares surge +20.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDX rose by +2.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.89. In addition, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. saw 6.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.