Airbnb Inc. (ABNB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) went down by -3.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.94. The company’s stock price has collected -4.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 14 hours ago that DigitalBridge Rides Wave of Investment in Digital Infrastructure

Is It Worth Investing in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ :ABNB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Airbnb Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $199.00, which is $0.67 above the current price. ABNB currently public float of 336.76M and currently shorts hold a 4.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABNB was 5.77M shares.

ABNB’s Market Performance

ABNB stocks went down by -4.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.20% and a quarterly performance of 33.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for Airbnb Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.55% for ABNB stocks with a simple moving average of 18.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $225 based on the research report published on November 08th of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABNB reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for ABNB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to ABNB, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on November 08th of the current year.

ABNB Trading at 11.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +17.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB fell by -4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.59. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw 33.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Johnson Belinda J., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $206.94 back on Nov 17. After this action, Johnson Belinda J. now owns 199,327 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $5,173,500 using the latest closing price.

JORDAN JEFFREY D, the Director of Airbnb Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $205.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that JORDAN JEFFREY D is holding 327,622 shares at $7,195,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.79 for the present operating margin

+74.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at -135.71. The total capital return value is set at -85.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -115.29. Equity return is now at value -123.50, with -33.10 for asset returns.

Based on Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 79.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.36. Total debt to assets is 22.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.